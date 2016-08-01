The most read Vietnamese newspaper
UNESCO honors Vietnamese man for his rural library revolution
Nguyen Quang Thach is recognized for bringing books to rural areas in Vietnam over the past 19 years.
Fake sanitary napkins pose disease-threat to Vietnamese women
Unscrupulous sellers can make a killing on these counterfeit products.