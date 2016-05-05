The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Heartache for sale at Vietnam's ex-lovers market
'To all my ex-lovers, I'm sorry because I feel like we never really knew each other.'
Ex’s stuff for sale: A Hanoi market to clear out your breakup memories
Would you sell the remnants of a broken relationship to a stranger?
Asians in love: Top 5 places with the happiest couples
What Vietnamese, Malays and Filipinos love and hate about their partners.
February 19, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Ba Vi National Park breathes romance into Hanoi
At this time of the year, deciduous trees cover Ba Vi National Park with shimmering yellows and greens that may make you feel like you are in a romantic movie scene.
May 05, 2016 | 02:09 pm GMT+7
