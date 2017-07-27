VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag robotic spraysprinter
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Estonian inv​entor creates huge mural with robotic sprayprinter

Estonian inventor has created ​a robotic five-color spray-painter that he says can produce murals 100-metres tall on bui​ldings.
 
go to top