Tag ritual
Hanoi villagers make a mad dash to bring ‘lucky fire’ home for new lunar year

For these villagers, this new year fire is more sacred than the Olympic flame.

Thousands block Hanoi's main street outside overcrowded pagoda to wish away bad luck

Locals believe that the ritual will help them avoid unfortunate events in the new lunar year and only monks at ...

Vietnamese religious group pours water on paper burning ritual

Millions of dollars go up in smoke each year as people try to send their dead relatives gifts for the afterlife.
February 23, 2018 | 04:19 pm GMT+7

For some Indonesians, relationship with loved one doesn't end at the grave

Families dig up coffins and pay respects to their loved ones in an ancient ritual known as 'Ma‘nene' in the remote Toraja region.
October 03, 2017 | 09:27 am GMT+7

Mother Goddesses: Vietnam's centuries-old worship ritual honored by UNESCO

'By combining music, singing, dancing, martial arts, cusine and fashion, the ritual has acted as a living museum.'
December 02, 2016 | 03:10 pm GMT+7

Move over Mao: Beijing's tomb sweepers preen pampered pets' graves

China celebrates the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival on April 3, with much of the ceremonial ritual of honouring the dead these days not geared towards beloved relatives, but ...
March 31, 2016 | 06:07 pm GMT+7
 
