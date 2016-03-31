The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
ritual
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Hanoi villagers make a mad dash to bring ‘lucky fire’ home for new lunar year
For these villagers, this new year fire is more sacred than the Olympic flame.
Thousands block Hanoi's main street outside overcrowded pagoda to wish away bad luck
Locals believe that the ritual will help them avoid unfortunate events in the new lunar year and only monks at ...
Vietnamese religious group pours water on paper burning ritual
Millions of dollars go up in smoke each year as people try to send their dead relatives gifts for the afterlife.
February 23, 2018 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
For some Indonesians, relationship with loved one doesn't end at the grave
Families dig up coffins and pay respects to their loved ones in an ancient ritual known as 'Ma‘nene' in the remote Toraja region.
October 03, 2017 | 09:27 am GMT+7
Mother Goddesses: Vietnam's centuries-old worship ritual honored by UNESCO
'By combining music, singing, dancing, martial arts, cusine and fashion, the ritual has acted as a living museum.'
December 02, 2016 | 03:10 pm GMT+7
Move over Mao: Beijing's tomb sweepers preen pampered pets' graves
China celebrates the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival on April 3, with much of the ceremonial ritual of honouring the dead these days not geared towards beloved relatives, but ...
March 31, 2016 | 06:07 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter