VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag ride-hailing services
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Can traditional taxis survive the onslaught of ride-hailing apps in Vietnam?

Seemingly priced out of the game, drivers, passengers and experts discuss the fate of local cab firms.   

Vietnamese taxi giant launches Facebook booking service to fight Grab, Uber

Will instant messaging save Vinasun from the dog-eat-dog competition?
 
go to top