'What’s most important is you do your job well,' Vietnam's King of Steel on road to billionaire
The Chairman of Hoa Phat Corporation shares his personal views on life and stories of his company’s battle-hardened journey.
Vietnam's billionaire count doubles to 4 on Forbes' rich list
Chairmen of steel and automotive corporations are the latest Vietnamese to crack into Forbes' list of world's ...
Vietnam’s real estate tycoon catapulted into world's 500 richest list
Pham Nhat Vuong has become the first Vietnamese to crack the list of the world's 500 wealthiest people.
November 25, 2017 | 03:17 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s richest man makes huge jump up global billionaires list
The Vingroup owner's value has rocketed following a recent IPO of its retail unit that raised $709 million.
November 21, 2017 | 05:24 pm GMT+7
The endless quest for fabled thousand-dollar wood in central Vietnam
Daring hunters spend weeks in the jungle searching for a fragrant wood worth more than gold, but some never return.
May 22, 2017 | 03:26 pm GMT+7
UK super-rich got richer despite Brexit: rich list
In the past 12 months, the total wealth of Britain's richest 1,000 individuals and families surged 14 percent to £658 billion ($854 billion).
May 08, 2017 | 09:23 am GMT+7