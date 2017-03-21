VnExpress International
Meet the four richest people in Vietnam

Two new Vietnamese names have been added to Forbes' list of the world’s billionaires this year.

From wine to watches, sharing sites offer slice of luxury

Want to look rich? There's a website for that. 

These are the two richest Vietnamese, according to Forbes

They are the only names from Vietnam in the annual list of the world's billionaires.
March 21, 2017
 
