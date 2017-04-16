The most read Vietnamese newspaper
World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya
Conservationists put Sudan on dating app Tinder last year after all attempts to get him to mate naturally failed.
Vietnamese man jailed in Singapore for smuggling rhino horn
The rhino horn pieces were cut from three horns from at least two black rhinos.
Leading ivory trade investigator found dead in Kenya
A prominent American investigator was found dead in his Nairobi home, just before he was expected to publish a new expose on Asia's influence.
February 06, 2018 | 08:22 am GMT+7
One in 20 of South Africa's rhinos slaughtered in 2017
Demand for rhino horn surged in newly-affluent Asian countries, such as Vietnam.
January 26, 2018 | 10:30 am GMT+7
3 Vietnamese arrested in Thailand for smuggling rhino horns
The group was busted trying to smuggle about $453,000 worth of rhino horns from Angola to Vietnam.
September 24, 2017 | 05:09 pm GMT+7
Say NO to illegal wildlife products!
The illegal wildlife trade is an urgent problem. A more urgent problem than most of us realize.
September 07, 2017 | 10:01 am GMT+7
Vietnam seizes 5 kilograms of rhino horn smuggled from Cambodia
Three Vietnamese smugglers were busted transporting the horn to Saigon.
July 27, 2017 | 10:30 am GMT+7
Vietnamese rhino horn smuggler nabbed in South Africa
The man was caught by customs officers in possession of about $466,000 worth of rhino horn.
June 16, 2017 | 10:25 pm GMT+7
African rhino horn shipment seized at Saigon airport
The haul was identified as rare white rhino horn with an estimated street value of nearly $352,000.
June 14, 2017 | 10:57 pm GMT+7
Vietnam busts major wildlife trafficking ring
Two frozen tigers and 36 kilograms of rhino horn have been seized in Hanoi.
April 29, 2017 | 09:07 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City customs seize 5 kilograms of African rhino horn
The horns, valued at $265,000, were seized from two Vietnamese passengers returning from Africa.
April 17, 2017 | 09:19 am GMT+7
South Africa's top court lifts ban on domestic sales in rhino horn
Critics are concerned that domestic rhino horn buyers could illicitly supply markets in Vietnam and China.
April 06, 2017 | 08:10 pm GMT+7
Vietnam seizes 50 kilos of rhino horn from Kenyan cargo flight
The horns, which have an estimated street value of around $880,000, were packed in a suitcase registered to no one.
December 30, 2016 | 10:16 am GMT+7
Major rhino horn seized at Vietnam airport
The major bust coincided with pledges to step up enforcement during a conference in Hanoi.
November 20, 2016 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese youth rally against dog slaughter and animal cruelty
The next generation want their voices to be heard before it's too late.
October 17, 2016 | 01:44 pm GMT+7
