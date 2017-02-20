The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
revenue
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam's budget revenue climbs 14 percent to hit $37 bln from Jan-Sep
Most of the revenue came from housing and land tax, personal income tax, admin fees and the lottery tax.
Vietnam Airlines targets nearly $4 bln in revenue for 2017
A high salary bill and increased competition dragged on the carrier's income last year.
Vietnam finishes third in Southeast Asia race for tourist dollars
Thailand is way ahead of the game, but Vietnam welcomed record tourism revenue in 2016.
May 18, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam's PV Gas bags $65 mln in Q1 net profit on rising revenue
The company reported revenue in the first quarter of 2017 rose nearly 7 percent from a year ago to VND15 trillion.
April 08, 2017 | 08:35 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s Dung Quat oil refinery meets one-third of 2017 revenue target in Q1
The refinery has projected its annual revenue target for this year to fall 17 percent.
March 28, 2017 | 07:59 pm GMT+7
PetroVietnam projects falling Q2 oil output as low prices weigh on revenue
Crude oil output from April-June is expected to fall 10 percent from the first quarter.
March 23, 2017 | 02:47 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s Dung Quat refinery sees 2017 gross profit down on lower oil prices
The refinery's shorter production period due to routine maintenance will also contribute to falling revenues.
February 20, 2017 | 03:20 pm GMT+7