retailers
Saigon tax man slaps Facebooker with $400,000 bill in rare online retail management victory
Facebook is the most popular social network in Vietnam and an e-commerce platform that tax authorities have struggled to keep track of.
Retailers brace as Amazon launches in Australia
'We believe Amazon's full entry into Australia will likely be a success,' UBS analysts said.
Vietnam urges nearly 13,500 Facebook retailers to declare tax
Most online transactions in Vietnam involve cash, which is difficult to track and tax.
June 04, 2017 | 12:35 pm GMT+7
