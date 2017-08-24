The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Global e-commerce giants willing to take a hit to expand market share in Vietnam
Companies can see the long-term potential of the country's rapidly expanding online shopping sector.
Vietnamese consumers losing interest in domestic products: survey
Foreign brands are stepping in as confidence in local goods wanes.
China's Tencent, JD.com invest $863 million in online retailer Vipshop
The deal extends a recent push by Tencent into Alibaba’s home turf of retail.
December 18, 2017 | 02:01 pm GMT+7
Foreign convenience store chains continue rapid expansion despite losses in Vietnam
'It's not time to make a profit yet. It’s time to grab more market share.'
December 10, 2017 | 01:03 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese fashion firms trailing behind in local market
With weaker design and management and finance capacities, local companies are failing to compete with their foreign rivals.
November 27, 2017 | 11:46 am GMT+7
Vietnam's Vincom Retail debuts at $1.79 a share
The IPO, which attracted global funds, valued the mall operator at about $3.4 billion.
November 06, 2017 | 11:45 am GMT+7
Rapid retail growth leaves employers scrambling to find staff in Vietnam
Low salaries and more attractive opportunities have left the booming retail sector in an employment crisis.
October 29, 2017 | 11:29 am GMT+7
Hanoi's retail space occupancy rate hits five-year high
Vietnam is forecast to see more growth in the retail segment thanks to rising purchasing power.
October 17, 2017 | 02:17 pm GMT+7
Vingroup's retail unit launches up to $713 million IPO, Vietnam's largest: report
A total of 380.22 million shares are offered in an indicative range of $1.63-1.79 each.
October 16, 2017 | 02:37 pm GMT+7
Foreign brands stirring up a passion for fashion in Vietnam
Vietnam's fast fashion market is moving and shaking at a dizzying speed.
September 17, 2017 | 02:05 pm GMT+7
South Korea's Lotte considers sale of supermarkets in China: source
Lotte planned to sell as many as 50 out of its 99 Lotte Mart stores in China.
September 11, 2017 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Vietnamese shoppers no longer the world’s thriftiest: Nielsen
Consumer spending seems to be on the rise with less people interested in saving.
August 24, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Google and Walmart team up to take on Amazon
Wal-Mart, the world's biggest retailer, and Google, the internet's predominant search engine, are teaming up to challenge Amazon's growing dominance in online shopping.
August 24, 2017 | 08:10 am GMT+7
First South Korean convenience store chain set for launch in Vietnam
GS Retail selected Vietnam ahead of China and other Southeast Asian countries for it first foreign venture.
August 03, 2017 | 10:59 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s retail sales jump to $74bln in first 7 months
Rapidly rising incomes and relaxed regulations have got foreign retailers queuing up for a piece of the pie.
August 01, 2017 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
