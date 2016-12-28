VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag restaurants
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Saigon noodle soup with a tasty tentacle twist

Chewy noodles with firm calamari make the perfect partners at this hole-in-the-wall eatery.

Fried Hanoi catfish worth traveling across the world for, says Bloomberg

Pan-fried squares of sizzling fish with dill, onion, turmeric and galangal: What are you waiting for?

24/7 noodles at this Chinese restaurant in Saigon

The family has been keeping its stoves burning day and night for more than half a century.
November 18, 2017 | 03:00 pm GMT+7

Hanoi threatens to close 'Cursing Noodles' shop featured on CNN show

The shop and the likes are told to stop being rude.
December 29, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
 
go to top