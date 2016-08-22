VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag remittances
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Saigon rakes in $3.3 bln in overseas remittances from Jan-Sep

Most of the money was sent by Vietnamese people living in Europe and the U.S.

What's next for remittances to Vietnam?

Global economic and political conditions cast doubt on the inflows, which have been an important source of capital ...

Trump's immigration rules threaten remittances to Vietnam

Vietnam's remittances from the U.S. made up 4 percent of the country's GDP in 2016. 
March 13, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Vietnamese banks race to cash in on surging remittances before Lunar New Year

Many banks see remittances as an attractive business because they generate steady fees and require little capital.
January 12, 2017 | 02:39 pm GMT+7

130,000 overseas Vietnamese to return home for Tet holiday

Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is working hard to make sure passengers can move quickly during this holiday season.
December 10, 2016 | 03:18 pm GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City remittances set to fall 9 percent in 2016: central bank

Political and economic uncertainty have choked funds flowing into Vietnam from overseas.
December 06, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7

Remittances to HCMC climb to $3.25 bln in first 9 months

Most of the money were sent by Vietnamese living in Europe and the U.S.
October 06, 2016 | 03:48 pm GMT+7

Nearly 4,500 Vietnamese renounce citizenship in 2015

A growing number of people are turning in their passports in search of better jobs and education abroad.
August 28, 2016 | 03:26 pm GMT+7

Vietnam steps up efforts to bring overseas experts home

Around 300,000 overseas Vietnamese are active in the fields of science and technology.
August 23, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
 
go to top