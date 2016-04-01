The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Indonesia concerned about Vietnam’s strict new car import regulations
Vietnam's trade ministry claims the new regulations will protect consumers and create fair competition.
Airbnb pushes back on Singapore's tough home rental rules
Airbnb faces hurdle in Asia-Pacific hub as part of growing reaction from regulators worldwide.
Vietnam trade ministry slashes 675 business and investment conditions
The move aims at reducing business obstacles and boosting Vietnam’s business climate.
September 23, 2017 | 12:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnam extends fuel efficiency labels to 9-seat cars, motorbikes
Legislators say the labels will encourage more fuel-conscious consumer purchases.
March 15, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
One person, one car: Hanoi considers new traffic plan
The latest idea to resolve traffic problems in the capital.
January 21, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam tries to plug police gun control loopholes after fatal shootings
Should an officer with no education or training have the right to carry a firearm?
November 02, 2016 | 02:42 pm GMT+7
U.S. presses China to reduce barriers for foreign business
Senior U.S. officials pressed China again on Tuesday to reduce barriers for foreign businesses, saying concerns have grown due to a more complex regulatory environment.
June 07, 2016 | 11:31 am GMT+7
New rule on foreign workers' permit effective today
Three important regulations on work permits for foreign workers, insurance for motor vehicles and implementation of a single-door mechanism in the General Customs Department will ...
April 01, 2016 | 10:37 am GMT+7
Vietnam issues new regulation on representative offices, branches of foreign businesses
Vietnam has issued Decree 07/2016/ND-CP dated January 25, 2016, to manage operations of representative offices and branches of foreign businesses in Vietnam, which includes ...
March 11, 2016 | 05:08 pm GMT+7
