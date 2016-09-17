The most read Vietnamese newspaper
First look at Vietnam’s brand new $100 million racetrack
Hundreds of horses are being trained for the grand opening in April.
Vietnamese province, South Korean firm shoot for $1.5-billion gaming complex
The South Korean investor partnered with Vinh Phuc Province, which is working to legalize sports betting.
South Korean firm plans $1.5-billion racecourse complex in northern Vietnam
G.O.Max I&D is seeking to build a $1.5-billion racecourse, golf course and luxury villa complex in Vinh Phuc.
September 18, 2016 | 11:04 am GMT+7