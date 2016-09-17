VnExpress International
First look at Vietnam’s brand new $100 million racetrack

Hundreds of horses are being trained for the grand opening in April.

Vietnamese province, South Korean firm shoot for $1.5-billion gaming complex

The South Korean investor partnered with Vinh Phuc Province, which is working to legalize sports betting.

South Korean firm plans $1.5-billion racecourse complex in northern Vietnam

G.O.Max I&D is seeking to build a $1.5-billion racecourse, golf course and luxury villa complex in Vinh Phuc.
