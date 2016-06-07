VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag quota
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

China gives U.S. investment quota for first time to deepen financial ties

China said it will give the United States a 250 billion yuan ($38 billion) investment quota for the first time to buy Chinese stocks, bonds and other ...
 
go to top