The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Quang Ninh
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Quang Ninh ranked Vietnam's most competitive province in 2017
This is the first year the province has topped the Provincial Competitiveness Index.
Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam
They claimed they were heading for Saigon and then Cambodia on a gambling trip.
Vietnamese province proposes plan to build tunnel under Ha Long Bay
Stormy weather makes it dangerous to cross the existing bridge at the entrance to the bay.
February 01, 2018 | 04:49 pm GMT+7
In Vietnam's coal kingdom, locals risk lives to turn dust into gold
For many in Quang Ninh, the dark waters that pass by their homes mean money.
June 24, 2017 | 02:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnam plans to open 'outstanding' special economic zones
The country is becoming more selective in the kind of investment it seeks, giving greater priority to high-tech and green sectors.
May 24, 2017 | 09:19 pm GMT+7
Vietnam fines Chinese-invested company $12,000 for discharging toxic wastewater
The five-star entertainment firm was caught spewing toxic waste into the source of a northern river.
May 09, 2017 | 10:43 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's customs detect Chinese woman with 140 iPhones on her body
She wrapped the phones underneath her clothes to avoid getting caught.
April 26, 2017 | 01:51 pm GMT+7
Vietnam province back-paddles Ha Long Bay kayaking ban in wake of backlash
Quang Ninh authorities have lifted the ban after only a week following opposition from travel firms.
April 07, 2017 | 02:22 pm GMT+7
Return of Chinese tour scam puts northern Vietnamese province on alert
A sudden jump in the number of Chinese visitors signals the comeback of the shady business in Quang Ninh.
March 27, 2017 | 07:28 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Ha Long Bay to be patrolled by new tourism police force
The move aims to protect tourists from criminals and unscrupulous travel agencies and street vendors.
February 12, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
2 killed, 27 injured in bus crash in northern Vietnam
Traffic accidents remain the leading causes of death among adults in the country.
January 30, 2017 | 03:23 pm GMT+7
Drug ring gets life, death in northern Vietnam
The ring was accused of smuggling around 1,871 kg of heroin in total.
December 31, 2016 | 11:16 am GMT+7
Typhoon hotline for tourists set up in Vietnam province as Sarika bears down
Vietnam can be a scary place for foreign tourists when big storms hit.
October 19, 2016 | 02:16 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Airlines cancels flights due to Typhoon Sarika
Flights to and from Hai Phong have been grounded due to safety concerns.
October 19, 2016 | 10:42 am GMT+7
Vietnam not in danger from China's nuclear power plants: expert
Three new power plants near the Chinese border are making Vietnam jumpy.
October 14, 2016 | 08:58 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter