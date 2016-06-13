VnExpress International
Canadian firm re-opens Vietnam gold mine

The company hopes to strike it rich under a mountain of debt.

"Loss-making" Vietnamese gold mines raise questions of Canadian owner

Canadian gold mining giant Besra has been experiencing huge losses and delaying tax payments for the last five ...
 
