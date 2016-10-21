VnExpress International
Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: sources

The potential divestitures underscore how Time Inc’s primary attraction for Meredith was building scale in digital advertising.

Redefining the idea of reading in Vietnam today

It's not about how much you read, it's about what you read.

Five things not to miss at the Frankfurt Book Fair

Here are five things not to miss at this week's Frankfurt Book Fair, the world's largest publishing event.
October 21, 2016 | 03:02 pm GMT+7
 
