VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag public space
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Saigon to install cameras to enhance security in central parks

People have been shooting drugs, cooking, showering and sleeping in parks outside Ben Thanh Market and the Independence Palace.

HCMC rejects proposal for car parking lots to save parks

The smart parking lots which can hold up to 500 cars are feared to take up too much public space in the downtown.

To make sense of Hanoi, go to its parks

As cities expand, social bonds weaken. However in Hanoi, parks and lakes have somehow become precious gathering points that keep the city from drifting apart. Simply put, they are ...
May 19, 2016 | 11:50 pm GMT+7
 
go to top