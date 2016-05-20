The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Saigon to install cameras to enhance security in central parks
People have been shooting drugs, cooking, showering and sleeping in parks outside Ben Thanh Market and the Independence Palace.
HCMC rejects proposal for car parking lots to save parks
The smart parking lots which can hold up to 500 cars are feared to take up too much public space in the downtown.
To make sense of Hanoi, go to its parks
As cities expand, social bonds weaken. However in Hanoi, parks and lakes have somehow become precious gathering points that keep the city from drifting apart. Simply put, they are ...
May 19, 2016 | 11:50 pm GMT+7
