public investment
Delays in ODA-funded projects drag down Vietnam's economy
Projects that are two or three years late cost 1.5 times more than projected.
Vietnam looks for $100 billion miracle to meet public investment needs
Spiraling public debt is cutting funding to basic infrastructure the country needs.
Vietnam battles to hit 6.7 pct growth goal
Economic slow-down is threatening to scupper the government's annual target.
July 29, 2016 | 11:01 am GMT+7
Vietnam to use public investment to reach ambitious growth target
With money sitting there waiting to be spent, the PM is saying spend it.
July 25, 2016 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnam presses ahead with ambitious growth target
Vietnam’s economic growth must hit 7.6 percent in the second half to achieve the annual target.
July 18, 2016 | 02:13 pm GMT+7
Vietnam sets economic targets for 2017
Vietnam aims to reach an annual economic growth rate of 6.8 percent next year through higher labor productivity and competitive capacity, according to the framework of a ...
June 22, 2016 | 06:41 pm GMT+7
Vietnam looking to speed up public investment to curb slowing GDP
As the economy is showing signs of faltering, Vietnamese government is boosting public investment in a bid to spur gross domestic product (GDP) growth.
June 02, 2016 | 07:58 am GMT+7
Prime Minister wants GDP at 6.7 percent this year
Vietnam’s annual economic growth rate this year must reach the target of 6.7 percent, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Thursday in a meeting with the Ministry of Investment ...
April 22, 2016 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter