One of our storytellers has described late night Saigon as “strange.” Maybe we'll just borrow that word.

Like Hanoi, Saigon really stays up late.

The lack of winter weather and the cool breezes in summer nights mean extra playtime and worktime, as if more than 12 hours of daylight were not enough. Even the rain can’t dishearten the players, as the urban wisdom goes.

Wandering around the city in early summer, we met the people who fix our streets, save lives, serve coffee and play music.

They live by night. They dream while they are awake. They make Saigon the city that we all know and love.

We actually had expected to find and interview many women. But Saigon after dark turned out to be a surprise.

A majority of the food vendors we talked to in the small hours were men, who said their female peers would generally take over the sidewalks during the day, when it’s safer. We reached out to hotels hoping to speak with a female night manager, but most hotels said they tried to keep women out of the night shift. Then there were the sex workers. But they had reasons not to be visible. So we chose to keep them as background characters in these following tales of the night.

