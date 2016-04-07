The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
prime minister
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam to contain inflation in 2018, won't boost economic growth at any cost: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has outlined his fiscal plans in a recent article.
Prime Mum-ister: New Zealand PM says she's having a baby
Jacinda Ardern is set to become the country's first leader to give birth while in office.
Thailand's Yingluck fled at the 'last minute' fearing harsh sentence, say aides
Exactly how Yingluck escaped from Thailand remains a mystery.
August 29, 2017 | 09:20 am GMT+7
PM Phuc encourages American program to continue helping Vietnamese amputees
Doctors and students from Mercer University (U.S.), who have been providing Vietnamese amputees with low-cost plastic prosthetics, have met with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ...
June 13, 2016 | 07:01 pm GMT+7
Prime Minister: Scientists to investigate cause of mass fish deaths
The Ministry of Science and Technology is to lead a team of scientists, including international experts if necessary, to quickly identify the cause of the mass fish deaths in ...
April 29, 2016 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
PM: Vietnam targets to control budget deficit, public debt
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of this year is estimated at 5.46 percent, down from 6.12 percent during the same period last year, signaling that the ...
April 22, 2016 | 02:27 pm GMT+7
Job specs handed to new prime minister and deputies
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued job descriptions for his top cabinet members yesterday.
April 14, 2016 | 03:21 pm GMT+7
The first orders of Vietnam’s new prime minister
Newly elected Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has the first working meeting with his cabinet members in which he gives his direction on immediate issues the country is facing, a ...
April 13, 2016 | 08:20 am GMT+7
Cameron admits having held stake in father's offshore trust
British Prime Minister David Cameron says he held a stake in a Panamanian trust set up by his late father, who was named in the leaked "Panama Papers".
April 08, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
New PM vows to improve anti-corruption efforts in opening address
Vietnam's new Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has delivered his first speech after assuming the post, in which he promised to listen closely to public opinion and eliminate ...
April 07, 2016 | 11:32 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter