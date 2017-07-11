VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag primate
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

New troops of endangered primates discovered in southern Vietnam

The troops include pregnant females and infants, giving hope to the conservation of the rare black-shanked douc langur.

World’s second largest population of rare langurs discovered in Vietnam

Poaching threatens to wipe out the species.
 
go to top