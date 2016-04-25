The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
PPP
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam inks landmark deal with World Economic Forum in Davos
The agreement is expected to become a model for cooperation with other countries in the future.
Vietnam should bring in private capital to finance transport infrastructure: HSBC
The state budget will not be able to cover the country's transport needs.
Vietnamese productivity lags behind Asian neighbors
Vietnam’s annual average labor productivity has increased since 1992, but it has proven difficult for the country to catch up with other countries in Asia.
April 25, 2016 | 04:04 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter