The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
power plant
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
India power plant explosion toll rises to 26
Workplace accidents are common in India.
Major coal-fired power project near Ho Chi Minh City sparks pollution concerns
The planned location is too close to Ho Chi Minh City, threatening air and water pollution to home of about 13 ...
Korean contractor takes responsibility for power plant explosion in southern Vietnam
Vietnam's state-owned power provider, EVN said chimney welders caused the explosion that severely injured them both.
March 09, 2017 | 12:12 pm GMT+7
Power plant proposes plan to dump 1.3 million tons of waste into Vietnam’s sea
How is the country treating its marine environment?
November 05, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam to export nuclear equipment
Vietnam has satisfied strict requirements to seal a contract with a South Korean conglomerate.
August 08, 2016 | 12:04 pm GMT+7
Lightbridge to provide training for Vietnam’s civil nuclear authorities
Lightbridge, American listed nuclear energy company, signed a nuclear safety training agreement with and the Vietnam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety (VARANS) on Monday, ...
May 24, 2016 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's revised energy plan might not be as green as it seems
Last March, Vietnam upped its planned share of renewable energy for 2030 to 10 percent, from the initial 4.5 percent. However, in the next 15 years, Vietnam also plans to increase ...
May 18, 2016 | 10:31 am GMT+7
Prime Minister yet to consider billion-dollar Red River hydropower and man-made waterway
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided not to consider the approval of a controversial $1.1 billion scheme to open a water route and building six hydropower plants on the Red ...
May 10, 2016 | 08:16 am GMT+7
Vietnamese firm signs deal with Laos to work on 60 million ton coal mine
A Vietnamese company signed a contract with authorities in Laos to search and mine for coal in the northeastern province of Huaphan on April 27, the Vietnam News Agency reported.
April 28, 2016 | 04:20 pm GMT+7
EVN to ensure power supplies during dry season
Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), the country's only power supplier, has taken measures to ensure electricity supplies for the dry season.
April 12, 2016 | 10:44 am GMT+7
New energy projects to tap huge offshore gas field
PetroVietnam is planning energy projects in Vietnam’s Central region to take advantage of the largest gas field ever discovered in the East Sea, the company said in a statement ...
March 29, 2016 | 05:28 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter