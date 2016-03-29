VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag power plant
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

India power plant explosion toll rises to 26

Workplace accidents are common in India.

Major coal-fired power project near Ho Chi Minh City sparks pollution concerns

The planned location is too close to Ho Chi Minh City, threatening air and water pollution to home of about 13 ...

Korean contractor takes responsibility for power plant explosion in southern Vietnam

Vietnam's state-owned power provider, EVN said chimney welders caused the explosion that severely injured them both.
March 09, 2017 | 12:12 pm GMT+7

Power plant proposes plan to dump 1.3 million tons of waste into Vietnam’s sea

How is the country treating its marine environment?
November 05, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam to export nuclear equipment

Vietnam has satisfied strict requirements to seal a contract with a South Korean conglomerate.
August 08, 2016 | 12:04 pm GMT+7

Lightbridge to provide training for Vietnam’s civil nuclear authorities

Lightbridge, American listed nuclear energy company, signed a nuclear safety training agreement with and the Vietnam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety (VARANS) on Monday, ...
May 24, 2016 | 04:17 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's revised energy plan might not be as green as it seems

Last March, Vietnam upped its planned share of renewable energy for 2030 to 10 percent, from the initial 4.5 percent. However, in the next 15 years, Vietnam also plans to increase ...
May 18, 2016 | 10:31 am GMT+7

Prime Minister yet to consider billion-dollar Red River hydropower and man-made waterway

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided not to consider the approval of a controversial $1.1 billion scheme to open a water route and building six hydropower plants on the Red ...
May 10, 2016 | 08:16 am GMT+7

Vietnamese firm signs deal with Laos to work on 60 million ton coal mine

A Vietnamese company signed a contract with authorities in Laos to search and mine for coal in the northeastern province of Huaphan on April 27, the Vietnam News Agency reported.
April 28, 2016 | 04:20 pm GMT+7

EVN to ensure power supplies during dry season

Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), the country's only power supplier, has taken measures to ensure electricity supplies for the dry season.
April 12, 2016 | 10:44 am GMT+7

New energy projects to tap huge offshore gas field

PetroVietnam is planning energy projects in Vietnam’s Central region to take advantage of the largest gas field ever discovered in the East Sea, the company said in a statement ...
March 29, 2016 | 05:28 pm GMT+7
 
go to top