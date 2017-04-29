The most read Vietnamese newspaper
'Who is the pope?' ask Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
'I think I've seen him in the news but what does he do? Is he important?'
Trump arrives at Vatican to exchange views with Pope Francis
The visit is part of Trump's world tour of major monotheistic faiths.
Mural near Vatican shows Pope Francis kissing Trump
A mural displayed on a wall near the Vatican shows Pope Francis and U.S. President Donald Trump locked in an embrace, ahead of their meeting later this month.
May 12, 2017 | 07:54 am GMT+7
Pope, at Cairo Mass, urges unity against fanaticism
Francis uses 2-day visit to denounce Islamist violence and criticises populism, human rights abuses.
April 29, 2017 | 09:19 pm GMT+7