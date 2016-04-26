VnExpress International
How to log in to Facebook, Asian TV dramas top Google searches in Vietnam for 2017

The search engine also reveals that Vietnamese care about storms, education and the sexiest women alive.

Vietnamese pop star rings out over SEA Games in Malaysia

M-TP's 2016 hit has been representing Vietnam at Southeast Asia's biggest sporting event.

In Hanoi, sounds of the past resonate amid noises of vulgar age

In times of fast-food pop culture, good old music may bring you back to a purer past.
October 29, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Korean drama "Descendants of the Sun" series meets school physics tests

If there is any way to make exams less stressful, some high school teachers in Vietnam have absolutely nailed it.
April 26, 2016 | 03:50 pm GMT+7
 
