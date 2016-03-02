The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Politburo
China charges former Politburo member with bribery
Sun Zhengcai was expelled from the Communist Party and investigated for 'serious discipline violation'.
Vietnam dismisses Ho Chi Minh City leader from Communist Party’s decision-making body in rare move
Dinh La Thang was voted out of the Politburo on Sunday.
Overview of Politburo
The Politburo is the highest body of the Communist Party of Vietnam. It directs the general orientation of the government and enacts policies approved by either the national Party ...
March 04, 2016 | 03:24 pm GMT+7
