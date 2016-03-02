VnExpress International
China charges former Politburo member with bribery

Sun Zhengcai was expelled from the Communist Party and investigated for 'serious discipline violation'.

Vietnam dismisses Ho Chi Minh City leader from Communist Party’s decision-making body in rare move

Dinh La Thang was voted out of the Politburo on Sunday.

Overview of Politburo

The Politburo is the highest body of the Communist Party of Vietnam. It directs the general orientation of the government and enacts policies approved by either the national Party ...
