plane crash
Sort by: Newest

Seven dead as Philippine plane crashes into house

The death toll could rise as rescuers were still going through the ruins of the house.

49 dead in Nepal's worst plane crash in decades

There were 71 people on board the U.S.-Bangla Airlines plane from Dhaka when it crashed just east of the runway ...

Domestic passenger plane with 66 on board crashes in central Iran

All passengers, crew in Iran plane crash believed dead, said the airline spokesman.
February 18, 2018 | 06:09 pm GMT+7

71 dead, no survivors in Russian passenger plane crash

The Russian-made plane was reportedly seven years old.
February 12, 2018 | 09:02 am GMT+7

Russian plane carrying 71 people crashes near Moscow

A source said the 71 people on board 'had no chance' of survival.
February 11, 2018 | 08:22 pm GMT+7

Prominent British CEO among those dead in Sydney seaplane crash

It's the second plane crash on the last day of 2017.
January 01, 2018 | 05:02 pm GMT+7

Hanoi police on the lookout for person behind plane crash rumor at int’l airport

Authorities said the false information has compromised the reputation of Noi Bai International Airport and caused public panic.
July 22, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7

Plane with 47 people on board crashes in north Pakistan; survivors unlikely

"All of the bodies are burned beyond recognition. The debris is scattered."
December 07, 2016 | 08:40 pm GMT+7

Victims of Colombia crash take final flights home to Brazil

The tragedy plunged Brazil into mourning.
December 03, 2016 | 09:04 am GMT+7

Colombian police release heartbreaking footage of plane crash survivor

Colombian police release never before seen video of plane crash survivor Erwin Tumiri, a Bolivian flight technician, from the night of the incident that killed 71 people.
December 03, 2016 | 09:04 am GMT+7

Colombia plane crash: How it happened

A plane carrying Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense crashed in the mountains less than 20 miles from its destination on Monday night, killing 71 people on board.
December 01, 2016 | 05:56 pm GMT+7

Soccer plane in Colombia crash was running out of fuel - recording

The plane was preparing for an emergency landing, according to the pilot's final words.
December 01, 2016 | 09:02 am GMT+7

Plane with 81 aboard crashes in Colombia: civil aviation body

An aircraft with 81 people aboard, including a Brazilian football team, crashed in central Colombia.
November 29, 2016 | 01:36 pm GMT+7

Vietnam Defense Ministry confirms all crew members dead in CASA plane crash

The nine crew members of a CASA search plane that crashed during a rescue mission for a missing fighter jet have been confirmed dead, Vo Van Tuan, Senior Lieutenant General of the ...
June 25, 2016 | 11:25 am GMT+7

Former Canadian Cabinet minister killed in plane crash

MONTREAL - Former Canadian Cabinet minister Jean Lapierre died on Tuesday in a plane crash that also killed his wife and three of his siblings on the way to his father's funeral ...
March 30, 2016 | 11:29 am GMT+7
 
