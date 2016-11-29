The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
plane crash
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Seven dead as Philippine plane crashes into house
The death toll could rise as rescuers were still going through the ruins of the house.
49 dead in Nepal's worst plane crash in decades
There were 71 people on board the U.S.-Bangla Airlines plane from Dhaka when it crashed just east of the runway ...
Domestic passenger plane with 66 on board crashes in central Iran
All passengers, crew in Iran plane crash believed dead, said the airline spokesman.
February 18, 2018 | 06:09 pm GMT+7
71 dead, no survivors in Russian passenger plane crash
The Russian-made plane was reportedly seven years old.
February 12, 2018 | 09:02 am GMT+7
Russian plane carrying 71 people crashes near Moscow
A source said the 71 people on board 'had no chance' of survival.
February 11, 2018 | 08:22 pm GMT+7
Prominent British CEO among those dead in Sydney seaplane crash
It's the second plane crash on the last day of 2017.
January 01, 2018 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
Hanoi police on the lookout for person behind plane crash rumor at int’l airport
Authorities said the false information has compromised the reputation of Noi Bai International Airport and caused public panic.
July 22, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7
Plane with 47 people on board crashes in north Pakistan; survivors unlikely
"All of the bodies are burned beyond recognition. The debris is scattered."
December 07, 2016 | 08:40 pm GMT+7
Victims of Colombia crash take final flights home to Brazil
The tragedy plunged Brazil into mourning.
December 03, 2016 | 09:04 am GMT+7
Colombian police release heartbreaking footage of plane crash survivor
Colombian police release never before seen video of plane crash survivor Erwin Tumiri, a Bolivian flight technician, from the night of the incident that killed 71 people.
December 03, 2016 | 09:04 am GMT+7
Colombia plane crash: How it happened
A plane carrying Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense crashed in the mountains less than 20 miles from its destination on Monday night, killing 71 people on board.
December 01, 2016 | 05:56 pm GMT+7
Soccer plane in Colombia crash was running out of fuel - recording
The plane was preparing for an emergency landing, according to the pilot's final words.
December 01, 2016 | 09:02 am GMT+7
Plane with 81 aboard crashes in Colombia: civil aviation body
An aircraft with 81 people aboard, including a Brazilian football team, crashed in central Colombia.
November 29, 2016 | 01:36 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Defense Ministry confirms all crew members dead in CASA plane crash
The nine crew members of a CASA search plane that crashed during a rescue mission for a missing fighter jet have been confirmed dead, Vo Van Tuan, Senior Lieutenant General of the ...
June 25, 2016 | 11:25 am GMT+7
Former Canadian Cabinet minister killed in plane crash
MONTREAL - Former Canadian Cabinet minister Jean Lapierre died on Tuesday in a plane crash that also killed his wife and three of his siblings on the way to his father's funeral ...
March 30, 2016 | 11:29 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter