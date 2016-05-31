VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag pig
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam's controversial pig slaughtering festival returns behind closed doors

The 800-year-old festival has been criticized as barbaric by many Vietnamese and international organizations.

23 officials disciplined as thousands of pigs injected with sedative in Saigon

Traders said they need the sedative to create good-looking pork, which would sell for a higher price on the market.

Two-headed pig astonishes village in Vietnam

Many have flocked to see the pig with two heads, four eyes and four legs.
October 09, 2016 | 08:59 pm GMT+7

Quarter of Saigon meat samples tainted with antibiotic residue: govt

The city’s Department of Health announced that from 2013 to 2015, over 27 percent of meat sold in its markets contained antibiotic residue.
May 31, 2016 | 07:20 pm GMT+7
 
go to top