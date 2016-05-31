The most read Vietnamese newspaper
pig
Vietnam's controversial pig slaughtering festival returns behind closed doors
The 800-year-old festival has been criticized as barbaric by many Vietnamese and international organizations.
23 officials disciplined as thousands of pigs injected with sedative in Saigon
Traders said they need the sedative to create good-looking pork, which would sell for a higher price on the market.
Two-headed pig astonishes village in Vietnam
Many have flocked to see the pig with two heads, four eyes and four legs.
October 09, 2016 | 08:59 pm GMT+7
Quarter of Saigon meat samples tainted with antibiotic residue: govt
The city’s Department of Health announced that from 2013 to 2015, over 27 percent of meat sold in its markets contained antibiotic residue.
May 31, 2016 | 07:20 pm GMT+7
