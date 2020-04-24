Peddling for life at Hanoi night market

Pham Thi Hue, 45, has been a porter at Hanoi’s Long Bien Market for 11 years. From northern Nam Dinh Province, she has never seen the market as deserted.
“It is quiet because of the pandemic. I have no job, nor clients. Some days, I go home empty handed,” Hue said, adding her only expenses were rent and the cart fee. Her daughter is currently attending university.
“The pandemic has raged for nearly three months. I did not have enough money for food. At the market I can at least earn some money,” he said. Thuy spent all his savings to build a house last year.
Pham Thi Cuc is unsure whether she should return home or wait for more customers at 1:30 a.m. on April 16, 2020.
“The place I am sitting used to be filled with trucks. This is the first time in 20 years I have seen it this quiet. Fewer clients mean fewer things to do, so our daily spend is less,” she maintained.
Nguyen Thi Hien, 50, from northern Phu Tho Province, had remained home the past few months to care for her children and avoid infection. Now, she cannot afford the VND427,000 ($18) per month to rent a cart, needing whatever remains to treat a heart deficiency. She has returned to work.
“My health is poor. I always wear a mask and gloves, going out only when necessary. Someone gave methe mask I am using.”
Le Thi Hop, 59, has worked as a trash collector by day and porter by night for seven years. From suburban Hanoi, she has since given up her day job in fear of infection. Depending on weight and distance, Hop earns up to VND20,000 ($0.85) per delivery.
“I have more time, but only earn around VND15,000 ($0.64) some days, which is not enough to buy food. Often, I have to borrow money,” she said, adding she has not been back to her hometown since Lunar January.
“I am poor, so I have been given rice and other food during the pandemic. I do not spend much, I am fine.”
At 2 a.m. on the morning of April 16, 2020, Dang Thi Lien makes a delivery for VND30,000-70,000 ($1.3-3) a cartload.
“My husband used to do this but he got knuckle problems and quit, so I took over,” Lien said, adding she bought her cart from a friend coming her hometown in northern Hung Yen Province. Previously, traders and buyers had to undergo Covid-19 screening, with no infections recorded to date.