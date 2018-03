A cocaine addiction had pushed Cengiz, a 38-year-old Turkish German, to the brink of suicide, until he found salvation half a world away at a Buddhist monastery in Thailand.

Cengiz seemed to have it all.

A high-paying job in Germany's tech sector gave him money and prestige, but his life was spiralling out of control. A cocaine addiction had pushed him to the brink of suicide.

Desperate for escape after waking up one morning in a pool of his own blood, he found salvation half a world away at a Buddhist monastery in Thailand known for its drug rehabilitation programme.

Photos by Reuters/Jorge Silva.