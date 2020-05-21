Spruced up route awaits Quy Nhon marathon runners a joy run

The first noticeable change on this year’s route is the starting point. Instead of the Xuan Dieu Street used in 2019, the starting point will be the Ho Chi Minh – Nguyen Sinh Sac Monument on Nguyen Tat Thanh Street.
The Xuan Dieu promenade, more than three kilometers long, has been expanded and the sidewalks are paved with solid tiles, giving it a more polished look.
Previously, the Ho Chi Minh - Nguyen Sinh Sac monument was located in the middle of Xuan Dieu Street. Moving it to Nguyen Tat Thanh Street this year opens up the coastal street further and makes it more spacious. Right next to the monument is a newly opened park.
No barriers stand in the middle of the road, which is no longer dusty with sand carrying trucks. Renovation of the coastal street is almost complete and it is lined with lawns, palms and other greenery.
The newly built branch of the Ha Thanh 1 Bridge will help runners cross the Ha Thanh River without taking a roundabout route (marked in red) as they had to do last year.
In June 2019, when the first marathon took place, Vo Nguyen Giap Road was still under construction, so it was quite dusty. But this year, it presents a smooth, clean track for the runners.
An extensive upgrade of the road leading to the Thi Nai Bridge, which crosses the 5,000-hectare lake of the same name, is almost complete with the installation of street lights, giving this part of the route a fresh, new look.
This year’s 42 km runners can espy the Phuong Mai Wind Farm from afar, at around the halfway point of their run. The wind farm opened earlier this year.
A predawn start will give 21 km and 42 km runners views of the sunrise, adding a natural spring to their steps. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the VM Quy Nhon 2020 will take place on July 26 instead of the original date June 7 to guarantee safety and quality for all stakeholders.
Interested runners can register at https://vm.vnexpress.net/.