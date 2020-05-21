VnExpress International
Spruced up route awaits Quy Nhon marathon runners a joy run

By Ngoc Thanh, Van Anh   May 21, 2020 | 07:00 am GMT+7
Several infrastructure upgrades and beautification projects are set to deliver greater comfort, convenience and enjoyment at the VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon this July.
Spruced up route awaits Quy Nhon marathon runners a joy run

The first noticeable change on this year’s route is the starting point. Instead of the Xuan Dieu Street used in 2019, the starting point will be the Ho Chi Minh – Nguyen Sinh Sac Monument on Nguyen Tat Thanh Street.

Spruced up route awaits Quy Nhon marathon runners a joy run

The area around the monument wears a very different look this year.

Spruced up route awaits Quy Nhon marathon runners a joy run

The Xuan Dieu promenade, more than three kilometers long, has been expanded and the sidewalks are paved with solid tiles, giving it a more polished look.

Spruced up route awaits Quy Nhon marathon runners a joy run

Previously, the Ho Chi Minh - Nguyen Sinh Sac monument was located in the middle of Xuan Dieu Street. Moving it to Nguyen Tat Thanh Street this year opens up the coastal street further and makes it more spacious. Right next to the monument is a newly opened park.

Spruced up route awaits Quy Nhon marathon runners a joy run

No barriers stand in the middle of the road, which is no longer dusty with sand carrying trucks. Renovation of the coastal street is almost complete and it is lined with lawns, palms and other greenery.

Spruced up route awaits Quy Nhon marathon runners a joy run

The newly built branch of the Ha Thanh 1 Bridge will help runners cross the Ha Thanh River without taking a roundabout route (marked in red) as they had to do last year.

Spruced up route awaits Quy Nhon marathon runners a joy run

In June 2019, when the first marathon took place, Vo Nguyen Giap Road was still under construction, so it was quite dusty. But this year, it presents a smooth, clean track for the runners.

Spruced up route awaits Quy Nhon marathon runners a joy run

An extensive upgrade of the road leading to the Thi Nai Bridge, which crosses the 5,000-hectare lake of the same name, is almost complete with the installation of street lights, giving this part of the route a fresh, new look.

Spruced up route awaits Quy Nhon marathon runners a joy run

The renovated 19B Highway also wears a new look.

Spruced up route awaits Quy Nhon marathon runners a joy run

The new road surface will make it much easier for the runners to cross this section.

Spruced up route awaits Quy Nhon marathon runners a joy run

This year’s 42 km runners can espy the Phuong Mai Wind Farm from afar, at around the halfway point of their run. The wind farm opened earlier this year.

Spruced up route awaits Quy Nhon marathon runners a joy run

A predawn start will give 21 km and 42 km runners views of the sunrise, adding a natural spring to their steps. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the VM Quy Nhon 2020 will take place on July 26 instead of the original date June 7 to guarantee safety and quality for all stakeholders.

Interested runners can register at https://vm.vnexpress.net/.

