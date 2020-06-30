Vietnam's beauty comes to life through lens of Saigon photographer

Lily flowers are cleaned after harvest from a flooded field in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.

The flowers, which blossom during the rainy season, are used for decoration and to make tea. Their stalks can be eaten raw with fermented paste or braised sauce, or dunked into sour soup and hotpots.

Water lily season in the Mekong Delta lasts from early September to mid-November. Along with other aquatic resources, water lilies also help locals earn an additional income and improve their lives during the flood season.