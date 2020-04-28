Vietnam through the eyes of a French painter

Granmatlo (real name Henry-Louis Rozo), 65, traveled all around the country with his wife from March 1 to 15, visiting Lao Cai, Hanoi, Hoa Lu, Hue, Da Nang, Hoi An, Ho Chi Minh City, My Tho, Cai Be, and Can Tho.

After the trip he painted images of the destinations and people he saw. There are nine paintings in the collection.

The above painting is of terraced fields in Muong Hoa Valley in the northern mountainous town of Sa Pa, Lao Cai Province.