Vietnam through the eyes of a French painter

Granmatlo (real name Henry-Louis Rozo), 65, traveled all around the country with his wife from March 1 to 15, visiting Lao Cai, Hanoi, Hoa Lu, Hue, Da Nang, Hoi An, Ho Chi Minh City, My Tho, Cai Be, and Can Tho.
After the trip he painted images of the destinations and people he saw. There are nine paintings in the collection.
The above painting is of terraced fields in Muong Hoa Valley in the northern mountainous town of Sa Pa, Lao Cai Province.
Portrait of an ethnic Dao Do woman in Sa Pa.
"Her velvet eyes exuded a unique charisma," he said.
Granmatlo said what he loves about Vietnam are the peaceful natural landscapes with their majestic beauty and the country’s rich and old culture.
He was passionate about painting from an early age but only really started 15 years ago after working as a marine engineer.
"When I was young I knew about Vietnam as a country with brave people."
Granmatlo's paintings are done on velin paper, which is less affected by light than other kinds of paper. Each 25x25 or 25x33 cm painting takes him two to three days, depending on the complexity of the topic.
A barber on a motorbike in rural district Bac Ha of Lao Cai Province.
He plans to upload the paintings on his website and social media accounts.
A fishing village in Lang Co Town, Phu Loc District, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. He said this area has a rare stretch of sand that moves toward the sea just like Grands Sables Beach on Groix Island in his native France.
"Tourists should come to Lang Co soon to see the natural beauty because hotels and motels are gradually growing on this magnificent beach."
A painting of Lap An Lagoon in Lang Co Bay.
"Unfortunately, the bungalows for tourists seem to affect the peaceful beauty of this area."
A picture of bustling Dong Ba Market in the ancient town of Hue.
"I hope everyone will appreciate my report about Vietnam, a beautiful country. This is my humble tribute for the more than 100,000 masks that Vietnam gave France in the battle against Covid-19," he said
A painting of Cai Rang floating market in Can Tho City.
During his trip to the Mekong Delta, he went by boat to Cho Lach District in Ben Tre Province and Mang Thit and Tra On districts in Vinh Long Province.
Granmatlo said he would be very happy to come back to Vietnam for a closer look at the people and culture.