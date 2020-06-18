Travel photographer trips on Lap An lagoon

Lap An lagoon, also known as An Cu lagoon, is an 800-hectare brackish water lagoon in Phu Loc District.
Thanh Duy said each time he returns home to Phu Loc, he stops by the lagoon with his camera. Besides, Duy also brings friends to visit the Lang Co - Lap An - Bach Ma complex.
Nestled between Hai Van Pass and Phu Gia Pass, the lagoon is one of Thua Thien-Hue Province's most beautiful natural landscapes. On one of its banks lies the Bach Ma (white horse in Vietnamese) mountain range, while on the other rests Lang Co Bay.
Thanh Duy, a university student in Da Nang City, said Lap An lagoon is beautiful in every season, but he loves to visit it from March to June most, when photographs would be at their best given the sunshine.
Besides typical bamboo boats, locals also use basket vessels (pictured) for fishing. Oysters and sea cucumbers are specialties in this region.