Travel photographer trips on Lap An lagoon

By Thi Quan   June 18, 2020 | 08:28 pm GMT+7
Lap An lagoon in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue offers a fascinating backdrop to the poetry of daily life, as reflected in a series of photos by Thanh Duy.
Lap An lagoon, also known as An Cu lagoon, is an 800-hectare brackish water lagoon in Phu Loc District. 

Thanh Duy said each time he returns home to Phu Loc, he stops by the lagoon with his camera. Besides, Duy also brings friends to visit the Lang Co - Lap An - Bach Ma complex.

Nestled between Hai Van Pass and Phu Gia Pass, the lagoon is one of Thua Thien-Hue Province's most beautiful natural landscapes. On one of its banks lies the Bach Ma (white horse in Vietnamese) mountain range, while on the other rests Lang Co Bay.

A brush of sunshine reveals the lagoon in flailing light.

Lap An lagoon attracts many lovebirds in need of wedding albums.

Thanh Duy, a university student in Da Nang City, said Lap An lagoon is beautiful in every season, but he loves to visit it from March to June most, when photographs would be at their best given the sunshine.

Many photo props like this bamboo raft are available to visitors.

Besides typical bamboo boats, locals also use basket vessels (pictured) for fishing. Oysters and sea cucumbers are specialties in this region.

A group of youngsters pose by a tree on the lagoon.

Dawn unveils Lap An lagoon.

A heart-shaped bamboo raft tickles every lovebird’s fancy.

A round bamboo raft by a withering tree reflects the lagoon’s tranquil setting.  

A rainbow looms after the rain in Lang Co bay.

