Towards the skyline in Gia Lai

The slope is part of a road in Ia Grai District of Gia Lai heading to Kon Tum Province in Vietnam's Central Highlands. The stretch is about a kilometer in length, with black senna siamea flowers blooming along both sides. Black and yellow senna siameas, legume natives, are commonly found across the region. They provide shade and act as a windshield for tea and coffee gardens.

The photo series is the work of photographer Chu The Dung, a Gia Lai local who has garnered a stir of social media attention.