Places

Tourists lay off the heat at Mooc Spring

By Duc Hung   July 19, 2020 | 11:15 am GMT+7
Under central Vietnam's intense summer sun, many flock to soothing Mooc Spring in Quang Binh Province.
Skirting 3 km of Chay River, Mooc Spring lies in a valley of limestone mountains in Phuc Trach Commune, Bo Trach District.

The center of the spring is about 350 m in width. To get here, buy a ticket at the gate, then walk about 700 meters on bridges made of wood planks or bamboo in the forest.

To boost local tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic, entry costs VND40,000 ($1.7) per person.

In the first week of July, hundreds of visitors from many provinces and cities across Vietnam flocked to Mooc Spring to immerse themselves in the cool waters.

At the top of the stream hangs a bird nest made of rattan, popular among the younger crowds.

Bamboo shelters can offer great picnicking experience.

The poetic landscape includes bamboo bridges crossing the emerald water, surrounded by dense foliage.

In summer, water temperatures range from 16-18 degrees Celsius. Youngsters wearing life jackets often test their acrobatic prowess from rocky cliffs about three meters in height.

Nguyen Hoang Thanh, from Ba Don Town in Quang Binh Province, said: "Temperatures in central Vietnam have often surpassed an uncomfortable 40 degrees Celsius this season. On weekends, I often take my family to Mooc Spring. Here, we seldom get bored."

In the middle of the spring, a bamboo mound towers four meters into the air, offering tired swimmers a place to rest.

Ngoc Tram, 25, from Ha Tinh Province, said: "The scenery is both charming and romantic. Every time I visit Mooc Spring, I take many great photos."

In addition to swimming, kayaking offers another thrilling draw, overseen by life guards lining the banks.

Mooc Spring is open from the early hours of the morning until 4 p.m. daily. At noon, visitors can feast on dishes including grilled chicken, grilled pork, fried stream fish with rice balls and sticky rice.

Pictured is a meal for two priced at VND370,000 ($16), including a grilled chicken for VND300,000, three rice balls wrapped in banana leaves worth VND30,000, as well as a cucumber and pineapple salad for VND40,000.

Visitors are provided plastic gloves to eat since there are no chopsticks or drinking glasses available. Soft drinks are sold for VND12,000 or more a pop.

Many areas remain unexplored, with signs alerting the adventurous to possible danger.

