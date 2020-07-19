Tourists lay off the heat at Mooc Spring

Skirting 3 km of Chay River, Mooc Spring lies in a valley of limestone mountains in Phuc Trach Commune, Bo Trach District.

The center of the spring is about 350 m in width. To get here, buy a ticket at the gate, then walk about 700 meters on bridges made of wood planks or bamboo in the forest.

To boost local tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic, entry costs VND40,000 ($1.7) per person.