Three sacred places for pilgrims in Tay Ninh

Tay Ninh, one of the leading spiritual destinations in Vietnam, is home to Ba Den Mountain with the 300-year-old Ba Pagoda complex.

Legend has it that Nguyen Anh was pursued by the Tay Son army, and he hid in Ba Den Mountain and prayed for help to save his starving soldiers. That night Ba Den appeared in his dream and showed him where to get mountain fruits. In 1790 Nguyen Anh sent soldiers to the mountain to cast statues and build a pagoda.

Nguyen Anh or Gia Long was the first king of the Nguyen Dynasty, Vietnam's last (1802-1945).