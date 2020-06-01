VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

The crafty lure of Tay Ninh

By Huynh Phuong, Nguyen Tan Tuan   June 1, 2020 | 05:48 pm GMT+7
Tay Ninh Province in southeast Vietnam offers an abundance of natural wonders, alongside the manmade intricacies of traditional handicrafts and spiritual blessings.
The crafty lure of Tay Ninh

A wide angle shot of Ba Den Mountain, seen from across rice paddies. The mountain, at a height of 986 meters, is the highest in southern Vietnam and a "national tourism site" as recognized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. 

Ba Den is a famous spiritual tourist draw. Traveling by cable car, visitors can take in historical sites and old pagodas like Linh Son Tien Thach Tu, Hang, and Dien Ba while listening to the tales of Linh Son Goddess, the deity of Ba Den Mountain.

The series was shot by Nguyen Tan Tuan, a photographer living and working in Ho Chi Minh City.

The crafty lure of Tay Ninh

The cable car to Ba Den Mountain started operation in early 2020. There are two cable routes, one taking tourists from the bottom to the top of Ba Den Mountain and the other from the bottom to Ba Den Pagoda.

Covering 10,959 square meters, the cable car station is recognized by Guinness as the biggest in the world. The price for a cable car ride is VND100,000 ($4.3) for customers above 1.4 meters and half price for children between 1 meter to 1.4 meters.

The crafty lure of Tay Ninh

From Ba Den Mountain, tourists can view Dau Tieng Lake, 25 kilometers from Tay Ninh Town. This is the biggest artificial freshwater lake in Vietnam, with an area of 27,000 hectares. It serves to monitor the water flow along Saigon River and provide water to regional residents.

The crafty lure of Tay Ninh

Dau Tieng, called "Waveless Bay", is home to endless rice fields and fields of hot pinky lotus and water lily that cast great fragrances.

In the photo is a water lily pond near Dau Tieng Lake said to be a “must go” destination in Tay Ninh.

The crafty lure of Tay Ninh

Water buffalo cross Dau Tieng Lake during low water season searching for food. This shot reached the final of the international photography contest run by US magazine Smithsonian in 2019.

The crafty lure of Tay Ninh

Another place that tourists can visit in Tay Ninh is the large rubber tree forest. It’s the most beautiful here from December to March. A full grown rubber tree can reach 30 m in height.

The crafty lure of Tay Ninh

Large solar panels are set up right next to Dau Tieng Lake to provide power for households nearby.

The crafty lure of Tay Ninh

Craft villages, especially those producing conical hats like Ninh Son and An Hoa, is definitely worth a visit.

The crafty lure of Tay Ninh

Chilies are dried under the sun and then ground with fresh sea salt to produce the famous Tay Ninh chili salt.

The crafty lure of Tay Ninh

Sweet potato starch dries in Truong Tay Commune, Hoa Thanh Town before being chopped into thin fibers used to make noodles.

The crafty lure of Tay Ninh

A woman dries incense sticks in Hoa Thanh Town.

The crafty lure of Tay Ninh

A manufacturer of rubber tree sap containers in Chau Thanh District.

These containers are made from clay. There are currently 12 different traditional crafts in Tay Ninh, including rice paper, chili salt, incense, woodwork, and conical hats.

Related News:

Tags:

Tay Ninh

Vietnam

tourist destinations

craft village

 

Read more

Reader’s Digest talks up Ha Long Bay

Discover giant sinkhole in Vietnam’s Phong Nha-Ke Bang cave system

Vietnam passport ranks low in global ranking

Ha Tinh lotus harvest season gets underway

Mekong Delta pagoda preserves Khmer culture

Protect pristine beauty of Lan Ha Bay: Hollywood hero DiCaprio

Saigon bookseller fuels thirst for books

Vietnam carriers chart return to pre-pandemic domestic schedule

 
go to top