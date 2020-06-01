The crafty lure of Tay Ninh

A wide angle shot of Ba Den Mountain, seen from across rice paddies. The mountain, at a height of 986 meters, is the highest in southern Vietnam and a "national tourism site" as recognized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Ba Den is a famous spiritual tourist draw. Traveling by cable car, visitors can take in historical sites and old pagodas like Linh Son Tien Thach Tu, Hang, and Dien Ba while listening to the tales of Linh Son Goddess, the deity of Ba Den Mountain.

The series was shot by Nguyen Tan Tuan, a photographer living and working in Ho Chi Minh City.