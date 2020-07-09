The bucolic charm of a Hue summer

School girls in white ao dai (traditional long dress) with baskets filled with red flamboyant flowers, a symbol of summer, cycle on Truong Tien Bridge.
The iconic bridge in central Vietnam's ancient town of Hue runs 453 meters over the Huong (Perfume) River.
Two foreign tourists take a stroll in the February 3 Park (Cong vien 3-2) with its unique sculptures. The park on Le Loi Street is popular with both locals and visitors to the former imperial town.
A visitor strolls on the road along the north bank of the Huong River amid fallen leaves.
Locals consider the river a heritage. The north bank is a place to walk, play and exercise. It also links other destinations such as Phu Xuan Park, Nghinh Luong Dinh relics, Thuong Bac Park, Truong Tien Bridge, and Dong Ba Market.
Hue has well preserved the architectural works of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), Vietnam's last feudal dynasty. Besides the famous citadel, visitors can also visit the tombs of the kings.
In the photo are two tourists at the King Khai Dinh Mausoleum. It is situated on the side of Chau Chu Mountain in Thuy Bang Commune, Huong Thuy Town. Khai Dinh reigned from 1916 to 1925. The construction of the mausoleum started in 1920 and took 11 years.
A white lotus pond in the ancient village of Phuoc Tich, some 35 km to the north of Hue's center. The village is on a bank of the O Lau River on the border between Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Tri provinces.
A tourist poses under a red maple tree at the Bach Ma National Park, 40 km from Hue's center. This is the only forest in Hue with red maple leaves.
There are old French villas in the forest with maple trees that are over 100 years old. According to forest rangers, the maple leaves turn red in January-February.
Two sanitation workers take a break in front of Dong Ba Market.
The province's largest market is on Tran Hung Dao Street. It was built during the reign of King Dong Khanh in 1887. The market was originally built near Dong Ba Gate on Mai Thuc Loan Road, and King Thanh Thai, who ruled from 1889 to 1907, moved it to its current location.