Surf the clouds on Bach Moc Luong Tu mountain peak

At a height of 3,046 m, Bach Moc Luong Tu, also called Ky Quan San, boasts the fourth highest peak in Vietnam and second highest in Lao Cai Province after Fansipan. Formerly cultivated by ethnic minority people H’Mong, the mountain has lured trekkers in recent years.

It usually takes two to three days to conquer Bach Moc Luong Tu, starting from Sang Ma Sao Commune, Bat Xat District of Lao Cai Province.