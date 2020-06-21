Spectacular Dam Chuon Lagoon

A view of Dam Chuon with fishing boats going up to huts and a network of fish pens built by fishermen to farm marine creatures.

A hut is typically five square meters in size and built of bamboo. People live in them and tourists can spend the night there stargazing and dining in the company of fishermen.

Dam Chuon, a community-based ecotourism site, is in Thua Thien-Hue Province’s Phu Vang District, 15 km east of Hue.

From Hue, Vietnam's former imperial capital, you could take An Truyen Street, which leads to Dam Chuon. A motorbike trip is recommended for the rewarding sightseeing en route.