Son Tra Peninsula has something for every visitor

Visitors can discover the stunning beauty of this place when they ride a motorbike along the coastal Hoang Sa Road. The highest spot on the 13 km peninsula is Oc atop Son Tra Mountain at 700 m.
A series of photos was taken on the peninsula by Pham Phung, who lives and works in Da Nang.
The highlight of Linh Ung Son Tra Pagoda is a 67 m statue of Bodhisattva Guanyin standing on a lotus. From here, visitors can see the entire peninsula.
The statue looks even more majestic on the night of the super moon on May 7, when the moon was 30 percent brighter than normal.
A view of the Linh Ung Son Tra Pagoda and the statue of Bodhisattva Guanyin from the ocean. The pagoda perches at an altitude of 693 m.
The place attracts local and foreign paragliding enthusiasts and paragliding competitions are organized here.
Phung said he took the photos during the Da Nang Open Paragliding tournament in July 2019. The contestants started on Son Tra Peninsula and landed on Tho Quang Beach.
The brown-shanked douc langur in the wild.
Son Tra has nearly 1,000 species of plants, including 22 rare ones, and hundreds of species of animals, of which the brown-shanked douc langur is the rarest with a population of 300-400 and strict protection.
Son Tra is at its most enchanting from April to June when the forest blooms with a myriad of colorful flowers. When it rains the douc langurs begin their cacophonic calls to their troops to start feeding.
Son Tra Peninsula is a closed ecosystem with four types of forests based on elevation. It has endemic birds such as kingfishers, pheasants, wild chickens, larks, and Chinese hwamei.
In the photo is a red sunbird (also known as firecracker) with its magnificent plumage. Sunbirds have a long, thin and curved beak which is suitable for sucking nectar and catching insects.
Son Tra has rich forest ecosystems and marine biodiversity. It looks like a giant mushroom when seen from above, with the mountain being the head and golden sand beaches, the body.
The peninsula has an important role in terms of military defense.
In the photo is Tien Sa Port next to Son Tra Peninsula. It is a natural deepwater port with a maximum depth of 12 m. There is also a container terminal with warehouses and specialized equipment.