'Sky gate' links central Vietnam provinces

Built from bricks and stones in 1883, during the reign of Emperor Minh Mang (1820-1841), Hoanh Son Quan helped control entry and exit at Ngang Pass. The ‘sky gate’ is situated at the highest point of Ngang Pass. It is commonly held that the sky can be touched when reaching Hoanh Son Quan.
“On the weekend, my friends and I often travel to Ngang Pass. At Hoanh Son Quan, we could breathe the fresh air of both Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces. This place is so spacious, comfortable and relaxing,” said Tran Thu Ha, 27, from Ha Tinh.