'Sky gate' links central Vietnam provinces

By Duc Hung   July 15, 2020 | 06:37 pm GMT+7
Hoanh Son Quan, named 'sky gate' by locals, is where visitors check in when crossing Ngang Pass, on the border of Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces.
'Sky gate' links central Vietnam provinces

Built from bricks and stones in 1883, during the reign of Emperor Minh Mang (1820-1841), Hoanh Son Quan helped control entry and exit at Ngang Pass. The ‘sky gate’ is situated at the highest point of Ngang Pass. It is commonly held that the sky can be touched when reaching Hoanh Son Quan.

'Sky gate' links central Vietnam provinces

The entrance is 4 m high, with a total structural width of 30 m.

'Sky gate' links central Vietnam provinces

Visitors have to scale steep steps covered in wild grass to reach the gate.

'Sky gate' links central Vietnam provinces

Dozens of travelers stop along 1A Highway to visit Hoanh Son Quan each day.

'Sky gate' links central Vietnam provinces

“On the weekend, my friends and I often travel to Ngang Pass. At Hoanh Son Quan, we could breathe the fresh air of both Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces. This place is so spacious, comfortable and relaxing,” said Tran Thu Ha, 27, from Ha Tinh.

'Sky gate' links central Vietnam provinces

The old Chinese lettering above the entrance has cracked due to weathering.

'Sky gate' links central Vietnam provinces

The gate’s moss covered ceiling has been well worn by the passage of time.

'Sky gate' links central Vietnam provinces

Hoanh Son Quan lies amid a grove of wild trees.

'Sky gate' links central Vietnam provinces

Ky Nam Commune in Ky An Town of Ha Tinh Province lies to the north of the gate.

'Sky gate' links central Vietnam provinces

And to the south, Quang Dong Commune in Quang Trach District of Quang Binh Province.

'Sky gate' links central Vietnam provinces

Vandals have marked many of the gate’s inner walls, causing irreparable damage in some areas.

'Sky gate' links central Vietnam provinces

Because it’s not clear Ha Tinh or Quang Binh owns the relic, no organization is willing to take responsibility for its maintenance.

