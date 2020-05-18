Sedge harvest season begins in Mekong Delta

The sedge fields in Vung Liem District's Trung Thanh Dong Commune in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long look neat and organized when seen from above. In the distance is a ripe rice field ready for harvest. The photos were taken by Luong Nguyen Anh Trung in February 2020.

Sedge is a common plant in freshwater areas. It is used widely because of its environmental friendliness to make mats, handicrafts and baskets.