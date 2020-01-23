Saigon’s floating flower market blooms for Tet alone

In the lead up to Tet, the country’s biggest and most important festival, boats filled with flowers and plants from the Mekong Delta provinces of Ben Tre, Tien Giang and Dong Thap gather around the wharf in District 8, around 30 minutes from the city center to sate the festive demand.

The market has grown to become an indispensable part of Tet celebrations in Saigon in recent years.