VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Northern mountainous plateau bursts with spring hues

By Huynh Phuong    February 12, 2020 | 07:45 pm GMT+7
Over the past 10 years, lensman Nguyen Huu Thong has made a spring journey to Dong Van Plateau in Ha Giang Province to capture colorful local life.
Northern mountainous plateau bursts with spring hues

The road to Pho Cao Commune, located on 4C Highway, around 30 km from Dong Van Town, is covered in a cloudy mist and surrounded by white plum blossoms that herald spring.

Around 160 kilometers from the center of Ha Giang, a northern mountainous province bordering China, Dong Van, a small, quiet town located in a valley surrounded by rocky cliffs, is home to a mixed community of Tay, Nung and H'Mong that can be found tending their terraced fields from April to May.

Northern mountainous plateau bursts with spring hues

Pho Cao is home to 5,000 H’Mong locals who reside in unique earthen homes featuring yellow walls and stone fences.

Northern mountainous plateau bursts with spring hues

Spring is the most ideal time of the year to visit Dong Van as peach and plum trees are in full bloom.

Northern mountainous plateau bursts with spring hues

A couple plow their land for a new crop in an early morning in Pho Cao.

Thong explained that after three months of winter, the rocky plateau experiences a burst of color, bird song and dazzling sunshine, after days swathed in rain.

Northern mountainous plateau bursts with spring hues

A group of H’Mong locals in traditional costumes gather to celebrate spring gracing the highlands province.

Northern mountainous plateau bursts with spring hues

Two H'Mong girls transport yellow cabbage flowers.

Northern mountainous plateau bursts with spring hues

Spring atmosphere in Sung La Commune, located along 4C Highway, connecting Yen Minh District with the center of Dong Van Town.

Northern mountainous plateau bursts with spring hues

A H’Mong woman dries clothes on peach tree branches.

Northern mountainous plateau bursts with spring hues

A yellow-walled home provides the charming backdrop for a playful H’Mong girl in Sung La.

Northern mountainous plateau bursts with spring hues

Thong’s "Flea Market Breakfast" won the Grand Prize at an international photo contest organized by U.S.-based Smithsonian Magazine in 2018. One year later, the photo scooped the silver medal at the 10th National Art Photo Festival in Vietnam.

Unique Dong Van Market operates every Sunday from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and is among the largest and busiest in the northern mountains. The market boasts H’Mong, Han, Dao, Giay, and Tay produce and serves as a meeting place for young women in their colorful traditional costumes. On market days, villagers light up the town with red lanterns to fight off the harsh winter cold.

Photos by Nguyen Huu Thong

Tags: Ha Giang Dong Van Town spring season colorful local life peach blossoms
Read more

In a Hue pagoda, Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh is back home

Hue commune known for oil plant extraction to keep colds at bay

Hoi An’s Malabar almond trees herald spring with splashes of red

Vietnam postpones annual national tourism promotion over novel coronavirus

Vietnam beauty queen rocks Son Doong Cave

International cruiser with 70 nCoV infected persons visited Vietnam ports

Hue closes pedestrian zone over coronavirus fears

Saigon Chinese-origin community festival recognized as national cultural heritage

 
go to top