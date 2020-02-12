Northern mountainous plateau bursts with spring hues

The road to Pho Cao Commune, located on 4C Highway, around 30 km from Dong Van Town, is covered in a cloudy mist and surrounded by white plum blossoms that herald spring.

Around 160 kilometers from the center of Ha Giang, a northern mountainous province bordering China, Dong Van, a small, quiet town located in a valley surrounded by rocky cliffs, is home to a mixed community of Tay, Nung and H'Mong that can be found tending their terraced fields from April to May.