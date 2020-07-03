Nguyen Dynasty relics emerge as Hue Citadel area depopulated

An aerial view of the Hue Citadel in central Vietnam.

The Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) built four ramparts around this defensive area with 24 fortresses, each with a chamber to store matches and ammunition. Each fortress also had cannons for defense.

After the Vietnam War (1954-1975), many households began to live in this area, and many Nguyen Dynasty relics dropped out of sight.

In recent years the Thua Thien-Hue Province government has adopted a policy of relocating people from the area to enable renovations of the relics.